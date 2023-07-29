Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,795 SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK stock opened at $92.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.56 and its 200-day moving average is $91.74. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $98.00.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

