Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 709 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 2.8 %

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $156.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.29. The firm has a market cap of $368.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.51%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

