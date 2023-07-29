Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after buying an additional 38,097 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,023,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $143.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $130.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. International Business Machines’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.