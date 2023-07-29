Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $880,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW opened at $72.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average of $64.89. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

