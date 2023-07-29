Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $706,000 Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of AMN stock opened at $106.41 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.15 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.09 and a 200-day moving average of $96.08.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

