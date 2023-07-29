Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 14,166.7% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:POCT opened at $33.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $527.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.