Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UBSI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded United Bankshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

UBSI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.07. 1,070,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,487. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.61.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $381.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

In other United Bankshares news, Director Lacy I. Rice III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,871.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 10,950 shares of company stock worth $322,581 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

