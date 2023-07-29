Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $660,000. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS opened at $353.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.75 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $330.52 and its 200-day moving average is $337.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.66%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,977,959 shares of company stock worth $659,825,442 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

