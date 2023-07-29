Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 253.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,896 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,112,247,000 after purchasing an additional 423,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,370 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.3 %

MDT stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $117.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.46. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $95.60.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

