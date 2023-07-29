Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in American Electric Power by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 133,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in American Electric Power by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 59,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 38,878 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on AEP shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $85.42. 3,503,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,888. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

