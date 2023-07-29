Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,609 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.7% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Chevron by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,494,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 17,439.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.16.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.87. 6,522,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,062,729. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.46 and a one year high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

