Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,896 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.12.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.37. 1,889,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,845. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.12 and its 200-day moving average is $236.56. The firm has a market cap of $126.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

