Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $43.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,722. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $47.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

