Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $15,126,480,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,661 shares of company stock worth $27,665,265. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $234.24. 1,507,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,083. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.61 and a 200 day moving average of $209.65. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $248.16. The company has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

