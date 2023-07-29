Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,050 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Up 0.6 %

GIS traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $75.45. 2,934,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,669. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Argus raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.