Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $236.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.66 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

NYSE AX traded up $2.36 on Friday, hitting $48.71. 630,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,891. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.07. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $51.46.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AX. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,797,318.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,477,000 after purchasing an additional 80,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Axos Financial by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,670,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,605,000 after purchasing an additional 485,842 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,466,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,081,000 after acquiring an additional 173,836 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,977,000 after acquiring an additional 26,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,787,000 after acquiring an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

