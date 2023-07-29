Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Posts Earnings Results

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Axonics had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Axonics updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Axonics Stock Up 14.8 %

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $60.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.15. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92.

In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $395,630.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,130.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the second quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 172.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 15.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Axonics from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axonics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axonics from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Axonics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

