Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Posts Earnings Results

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Axonics had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Axonics updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Axonics Stock Up 14.8 %
Shares of AXNX stock opened at $60.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.15. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92.
Insider Activity at Axonics
In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $395,630.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,130.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AXNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Axonics from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axonics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axonics from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Axonics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.
Axonics Company Profile
Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Axonics
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.