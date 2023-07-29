AXA (EPA:CS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.81

AXA SA (EPA:CS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €27.81 ($30.90) and traded as high as €27.83 ($30.92). AXA shares last traded at €27.68 ($30.76), with a volume of 2,815,871 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays set a €32.50 ($36.11) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €26.80 and its 200 day moving average price is €27.82.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.