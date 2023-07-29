Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Avient had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $824.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Avient’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Avient updated its FY23 guidance to $2.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.40 EPS.

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVNT traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $40.15. 761,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,968. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average of $39.79. Avient has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $49.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Avient Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

Institutional Trading of Avient

Avient Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,502,000 after acquiring an additional 583,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,759,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,639,000 after buying an additional 40,895 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 5.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,938,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,060,000 after buying an additional 147,075 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 24.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,754,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,224,000 after buying an additional 346,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avient by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,665,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,535,000 after purchasing an additional 69,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

