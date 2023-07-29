Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Avient had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $824.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Avient’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Avient updated its FY23 guidance to $2.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.40 EPS.
Avient Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AVNT traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $40.15. 761,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,968. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average of $39.79. Avient has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $49.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Avient Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.12%.
Institutional Trading of Avient
Avient Company Profile
Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Avient
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.