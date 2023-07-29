Avery Dennison Co. (AVY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.81 on September 20th

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th.

Avery Dennison has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Avery Dennison has a dividend payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $9.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.6 %

AVY opened at $184.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $157.28 and a 52 week high of $204.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVY. Argus decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.11.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Articles

