Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,188,938 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $954,740,000 after buying an additional 61,022 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $859,012,000 after buying an additional 1,802,353 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305,998 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $266,737,000 after buying an additional 386,716 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.05.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,561. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 18.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

