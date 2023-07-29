Aveo Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVDE. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVDE traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $59.50. The stock had a trading volume of 112,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,902. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.33.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

