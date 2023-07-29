Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $646,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,472 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $980,680,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,507,000 after acquiring an additional 275,105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,146,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,072,000 after acquiring an additional 619,875 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,832,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,295 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,095. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.60 and a 12 month high of $29.57.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

