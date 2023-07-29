Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $461,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 86.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,759 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 40.9% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 38.8% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,916,540,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.3% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $354.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,209,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,295. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $356.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $341.06 and its 200-day moving average is $336.37.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

