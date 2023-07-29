Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 96.3% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 236,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after buying an additional 116,215 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,385,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.78. 1,604,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,607. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $51.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

