Aveo Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.63% of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 314.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Get VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF alerts:

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS XMPT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.30. 44,989 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.