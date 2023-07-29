Aveo Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 267.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

IUSB stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.26. 2,007,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,736. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $48.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1342 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

