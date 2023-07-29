Aveo Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,187,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,881. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average is $58.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1586 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

