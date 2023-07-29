Aveo Capital Partners LLC Acquires 293 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $613,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 211,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 85,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $143.06. 237,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,906. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.80 and a 200-day moving average of $136.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

