Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Avantor in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Avantor alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVTR. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.65.

Avantor Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avantor has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Avantor by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Avantor by 815.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantor

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.