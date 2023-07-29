Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,759,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2,206.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 119,139 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $6,461,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $275,000.

AVDE stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,902. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.33. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

