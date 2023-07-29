Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. Avangrid had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Avangrid Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Avangrid stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.46. 707,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,422. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.62. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter worth about $53,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Avangrid by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Avangrid by 21.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Avangrid by 282.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGR. KeyCorp upgraded Avangrid from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

