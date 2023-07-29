Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Short Interest Update

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 887,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the June 30th total of 628,400 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Avalo Therapeutics Stock Down 8.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ AVTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. 2,902,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,901. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $7.13.
Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalo Therapeutics will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Avalo Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $831,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,415,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 450,334 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $700,000. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVTX. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Avalo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Avalo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.
Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Avalo Therapeutics
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.