Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Short Interest Update

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 887,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the June 30th total of 628,400 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. 2,902,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,901. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $7.13.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalo Therapeutics will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Avalo Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 13,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $43,168.09. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,360,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,475,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Avalo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,746,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $1,675,144.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,668,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,005.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 13,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $43,168.09. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,360,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,475,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 64,452 shares of company stock worth $204,550. 45.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $831,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,415,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 450,334 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $700,000. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVTX. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Avalo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Avalo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

