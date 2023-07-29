Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 45,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 13,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.
Autoscope Technologies Trading Up 4.9 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.99.
Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.81 million during the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 14.98%.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Autoscope Technologies stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.68% of Autoscope Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.
