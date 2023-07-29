Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Increased to $99.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $97.00 to $99.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.17.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of Autoliv stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $100.42. The stock had a trading volume of 684,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,023. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $103.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.52.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.93%.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 191,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.