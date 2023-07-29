Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 79.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 507 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $506,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,097,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,559,025,000 after acquiring an additional 394,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,623,556 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,795,073,000 after purchasing an additional 235,484 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,406,367 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $917,229,000 after purchasing an additional 77,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $829,485,000 after purchasing an additional 66,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,786,000 after buying an additional 610,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,543. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ADSK traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.79. 1,480,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,822. The company has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.84.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.