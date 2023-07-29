Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 867 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.86.

BA opened at $238.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.22. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $240.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

