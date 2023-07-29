Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 321 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRLN. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 92.8% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.50. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $43.55.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

