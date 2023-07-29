Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $18,295,251,000,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4,104.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 740,961 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $12,023,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 292.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 500,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,937,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,908,000 after acquiring an additional 396,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.21.

Insider Activity

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK opened at $20.22 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 84.25 and a beta of 1.38.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.57 million. Research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.66%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 1,066.67%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

