Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.62.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Argus upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

