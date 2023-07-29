Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.18% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 370.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 168.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IDLV opened at $28.00 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $610.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.