Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Aurubis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AIAGY opened at $41.94 on Friday. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.45.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

