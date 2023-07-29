Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 7,303 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,303 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.30. 4,642,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,537,470. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPG. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

