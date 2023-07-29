Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 28,392 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Aurora Investment Counsel reduced its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 97.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,392 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $788,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 50.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 14.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE BKU traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.72. The stock had a trading volume of 613,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,522. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $488.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.56 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKU shares. TheStreet lowered shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

