Aurora Investment Counsel Purchases Shares of 4,298 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,298 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000. Intuit comprises about 1.3% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,617,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 30.2% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 297,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,830,000 after acquiring an additional 35,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $3,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $15.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $511.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,153. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $456.20 and its 200 day moving average is $433.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $513.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.62.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

