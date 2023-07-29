Aurora Investment Counsel Purchases 358 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,457,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365,883 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $208,014,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 226.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,714,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 318.8% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 605,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,989,000 after purchasing an additional 460,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $9.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,741,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $134.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.67.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.18.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.