Aurora Investment Counsel Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $111,786,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after buying an additional 838,997 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $77,615,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,142,000 after acquiring an additional 692,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,508,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NBIX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $436,149.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,682.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $1,184,034.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,797.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $436,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,682.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NBIX stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.75. 892,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 171.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.78. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $129.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $420.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

