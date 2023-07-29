Aurora Investment Counsel Invests $1.47 Million in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Timken by 2,606.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 769.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,259,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Timken Trading Up 1.1 %

TKR stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.62. 376,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,700. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $58.35 and a 1-year high of $95.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. Timken had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Timken’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.22.

Timken Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.