Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $53.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,400. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.43 and a 52 week high of $72.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $915.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,178,191.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

