Aurora Investment Counsel Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,557 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.4% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $3.63 on Friday, reaching $129.48. 11,764,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,352,087. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $152.91. The company has a market capitalization of $144.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.23.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. HSBC cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.54.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

